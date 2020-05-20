Madison Wealth Management Has $626,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in General Electric by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 107,754,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,842,008. The company has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of -18.82, a PEG ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.49.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.