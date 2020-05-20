Madison Wealth Management Has $7.34 Million Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Madison Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises 2.9% of Madison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,085 shares of company stock valued at $29,183,290. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.15.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.39. 7,775,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,789,896. The company has a market cap of $171.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $149.72.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

