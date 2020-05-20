Madison Wealth Management Has $890,000 Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Madison Wealth Management raised its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,059,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.36. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.72. The firm has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,151 shares of company stock worth $6,242,033. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.