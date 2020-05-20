Madison Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Madison Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 56.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,537 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HHC. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Howard Hughes by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHC stock traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.11. The company had a trading volume of 632,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,293. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. Howard Hughes Corp has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $135.42.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.14 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul H. Layne bought 524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.14 per share, with a total value of $49,853.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,111.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul H. Layne bought 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,459.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,030.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,830 shares of company stock worth $659,766 in the last 90 days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BWS Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

