Madison Wealth Management Sells 100 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Madison Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,864,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $467,599,000 after purchasing an additional 503,400 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 425.2% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 25,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in Accenture by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 7,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Accenture by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,518. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $216.39. The firm has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.71 and its 200 day moving average is $191.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. Accenture’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $662,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.