Madison Wealth Management Sells 1,113 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Madison Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.3% of Madison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 126,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,835,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.73. 5,210,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,244,769. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.28. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $279.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.46.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.