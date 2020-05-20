Madison Wealth Management Sells 1,635 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Madison Wealth Management cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,179,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,634,402. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.97 and a 200 day moving average of $153.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

