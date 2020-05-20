Madison Wealth Management Sells 2,765 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Madison Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.3% of Madison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.48.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,020,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.88. The firm has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

