Madison Wealth Management Sells 40,109 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Madison Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 40,109 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,802,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,553,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $166.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

