Madison Wealth Management Takes $1.70 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.43. 3,672,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,118,650. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

