Madison Wealth Management Trims Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Madison Wealth Management reduced its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,786,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,961,000 after buying an additional 364,500 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $2,713,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 5,597.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT traded down $6.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.97. 1,542,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $260.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,392 shares of company stock worth $3,343,752. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

