Madison Wealth Management Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Madison Wealth Management reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 48,714 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 393,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,891,000 after purchasing an additional 29,279 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 93,906 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 20,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Nomura boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 24,335,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,683,480. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average is $44.26. The firm has a market cap of $187.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.