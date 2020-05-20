Madison Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Madison Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,823 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,405,000 after purchasing an additional 728,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,006,000 after buying an additional 713,348 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,029,000 after buying an additional 1,187,427 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.59. The stock had a trading volume of 31,316,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,097,977. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.33. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

