Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Acquires 43,650 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 280.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,650 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.9% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,782,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in PepsiCo by 21.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,085,000 after purchasing an additional 972,837 shares during the period. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of PEP traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.73. 6,639,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,248,933. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

