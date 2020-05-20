Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Buys 5,801 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 182.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

BABA stock traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, reaching $217.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,377,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,438,117. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.95. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The firm has a market cap of $558.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

