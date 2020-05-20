Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Grows Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 294.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,700 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 1.8% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.22. 5,017,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,263,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.54. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 28,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $2,116,742.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 899,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,668,859.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,132 shares of company stock worth $5,774,879 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

