Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,492,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Mondelez International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,053,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 150,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.89. 5,639,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,592,834. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

