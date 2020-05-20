Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Purchases 600 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,860 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 325.0% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 296.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.32.

Netflix stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $451.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,803,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,299,456. The company has a market capitalization of $198.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $458.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,708,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,305,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,545 shares of company stock valued at $81,874,033. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

