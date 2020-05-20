Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Sells 85 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,960 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,363,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,421. The company has a market capitalization of $129.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.64.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

