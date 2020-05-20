MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

MKS Instruments has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. MKS Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MKS Instruments to earn $6.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Shares of MKSI stock traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,541. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $122.30. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.21.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $535.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $482,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $25,005.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,013 shares in the company, valued at $571,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

