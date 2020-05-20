Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 413 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 486.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,647,443,000 after buying an additional 3,267,141 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 961,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,994,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Tesla by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,473,791,000 after purchasing an additional 454,250 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,010,000 after purchasing an additional 408,744 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total transaction of $68,869,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,661 shares of company stock valued at $78,633,621. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $808.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,599,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,104,502. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $682.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $152.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -921.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tesla from $425.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Tesla from $1,020.00 to $1,001.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $559.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

