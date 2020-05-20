Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 93,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.27 on Tuesday, hitting $165.04. 2,366,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,741. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.82 and a 200 day moving average of $184.40. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

