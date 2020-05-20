Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.68. The company had a trading volume of 18,455,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,407,684. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $210.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.