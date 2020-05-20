Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,740 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 18.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $37,117,000 after buying an additional 22,342 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 16.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $343,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $226,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,829 shares of company stock valued at $27,076,502 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.66.

NVDA traded up $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.22. 17,867,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,148,138. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $356.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.05 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.33.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

