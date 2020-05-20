Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truefg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,121,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $299,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.50. The stock had a trading volume of 786,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,557. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $202.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.48.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

