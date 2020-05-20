Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 700,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,385,000 after buying an additional 55,529 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX traded down $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,736,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,794,119. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

