Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 2.1% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 107,801 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after purchasing an additional 41,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $3.66 on Tuesday, reaching $188.26. 1,134,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.61.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra cut their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.23.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $38,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,526 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

