Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,712 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 512,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.9% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.61. 24,334,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,204,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.26. The company has a market cap of $187.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

