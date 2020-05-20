Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,069 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,124,265,000 after purchasing an additional 904,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,207,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,735 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.29. 21,855,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,383,980. The stock has a market cap of $246.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.68. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

