Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MONY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a GBX 410 ($5.39) target price for the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.20) target price (down from GBX 415 ($5.46)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moneysupermarket.Com Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 359.44 ($4.73).

Shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 323.20 ($4.25). The stock had a trading volume of 3,500,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 308.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 320.71. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 18.20 ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 18.20 ($0.24). Sell-side analysts expect that Moneysupermarket.Com Group will post 1857.0000834 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.68%.

In other Moneysupermarket.Com Group news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 19,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.26), for a total transaction of £48,203.76 ($63,409.31). Also, insider Robin Freestone acquired 30,000 shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £88,200 ($116,022.10).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

