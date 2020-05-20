MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

MSA Safety has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years. MSA Safety has a payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MSA Safety to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Shares of NYSE MSA traded up $4.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,318. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $83.57 and a 12-month high of $142.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.86 and its 200 day moving average is $121.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.23. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $341.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MSA Safety will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSA Safety news, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 46,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $6,013,780.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 77,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,098,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $808,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,035 shares of company stock worth $7,747,574 over the last ninety days. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

