Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 187.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,374,505,000 after acquiring an additional 156,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Netflix by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Netflix by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,481,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 15.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,360,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,164 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,348,976.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,305,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,545 shares of company stock worth $81,874,033. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Netflix from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.32.

NFLX traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $451.04. 4,803,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,299,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $458.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.30, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.