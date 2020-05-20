Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Increased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,256 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 2.0% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $30,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2,543.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 59,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,527 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $5,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Netflix from $447.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.32.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,305,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 206,545 shares of company stock worth $81,874,033 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $451.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,803,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,299,456. The firm has a market cap of $198.37 billion, a PE ratio of 91.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $458.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $408.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

