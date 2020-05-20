Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises about 1.4% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,573,546,000 after purchasing an additional 877,311 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,879,000 after acquiring an additional 628,367 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5,176.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 286,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after acquiring an additional 281,107 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,721,000 after acquiring an additional 248,217 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,378,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC stock traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.03. The company had a trading volume of 562,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,042. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.91.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $951,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,722.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total transaction of $76,343.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,770.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,960 shares of company stock worth $3,847,669 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.