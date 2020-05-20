Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lifted by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 475.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,071 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,070 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 0.6% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $778,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,509 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Oracle by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $876,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,949,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $52.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,802,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,553,496. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $166.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.