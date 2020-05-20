PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.1% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 241,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,970,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in PepsiCo by 19.8% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 300,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,137,000 after buying an additional 49,689 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 32.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,638,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.89. The company has a market capitalization of $188.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

