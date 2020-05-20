Pinnacle Bankshares Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:PPBN)

Pinnacle Bankshares Corp (OTCMKTS:PPBN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

PPBN stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.01. 2,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.68.

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter.

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and savings and time deposits.

