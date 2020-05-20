PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 11,464 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,418,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.91% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $342,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

IWB stock traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.96. 1,417,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,540. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.47. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

