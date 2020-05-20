PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,916,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,858 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $273,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.89. 5,804,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,347,351. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.09. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

