PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,679,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,265 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Honeywell International worth $224,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $3,349,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Langenberg & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.38.

Honeywell International stock traded down $4.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,427,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,067. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.80 and its 200 day moving average is $162.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

