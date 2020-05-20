PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,074,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,266 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.9% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $698,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,449,000 after buying an additional 1,196,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,980,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,567,000 after acquiring an additional 685,744 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,628,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,756 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

NYSE:MRK traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,106,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,732,387. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

