PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,329,710 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 272,148 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $209,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,068,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,944,000 after buying an additional 237,469 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,197,810,000 after acquiring an additional 326,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,083,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $52.34. 9,802,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,553,496. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $166.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

