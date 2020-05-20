PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,434,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,147 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of The Coca-Cola worth $284,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,670 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,121,610,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after buying an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $2,006,996,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,448,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,032,000 after acquiring an additional 309,632 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. HSBC upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

KO traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $44.54. The company had a trading volume of 17,836,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,238,514. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $193.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.