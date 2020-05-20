PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,101,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,316 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $399,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,179,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,634,402. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.