PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,281,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,345 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $350,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 28,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.71. 11,052,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,149,642. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.02 billion, a PE ratio of 77.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

