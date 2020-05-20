PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $319.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,943,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,170 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $319,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 887,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,685,000 after acquiring an additional 676,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 230,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,326,000 after purchasing an additional 73,368 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.18. 1,946,409 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.07 and its 200 day moving average is $94.77. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.