PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $553.22 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,345,759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 60,501 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises 0.7% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Mcdonald’s worth $553,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,226,000 after purchasing an additional 64,956 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,297,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 317,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,781,000 after acquiring an additional 60,179 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $179.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,363,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,421. The stock has a market cap of $129.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.64.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

