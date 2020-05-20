PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $737.49 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,782,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,741 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.9% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $737,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.14. The company had a trading volume of 13,868,286 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.