PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $762.10 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,081,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 52,657 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.0% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $762,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot stock traded down $7.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,379,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309,354. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.36. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The stock has a market cap of $257.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

