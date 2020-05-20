PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703,269 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $365,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.20. 9,889,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,171,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.19. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

